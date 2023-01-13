The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions

Photo by Adobe





To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.

The couple, who live in Vancouver, Washington this week announced a generous $33 million donation to Friends of the Children , a national nonprofit focused on mentoring children facing systemic challenges.

Of the $33 million, $5 million will be directly awarded to the southwest Washington chapter in the Roods’ home community.

“ Friends of the Children’s proven track record and long-term commitment to youth deserves not just recognition but continued and sustaining investment.We are deeply committed to giving generously now because so many children and families need support now more than ever. We also want to see the fruits of this gift within our lifetime. It will be an honor to witness how this gift may transform youth and their communities across the country in the next few years” Gary Rood

Philanthropy

It is the latest in a list of significant donations made by the couple. This includes

to the OHSU Knight Cancer Challenge to establish an endowed professorship $12 million to open a new facility operated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon and Southwest Washington

to open a new facility operated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon and Southwest Washington Support to the Boys and Girls Club in Vancouver, Washington, and the Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

Donations to the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation

In 2021 the couple was awarded Philanthropists of the year by the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington. Given their huge donation to lick off 2023-, it wouldn't surprise to see them awarded it again this year.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the philanthropic work by the Roods? What other organizations in Vancouver or Southwest Washington would you like to see them support?




