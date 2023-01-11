Girl Scout cookies go on sale in Texas this week. Here is what you need to know

Girl Scout cookie season is almost here.

For lovers of these delicious cookies, it is not only a chance to taste some great cookies but also help a great cause.

"Every box of Girl Scout Cookies you purchase will help us innovate and reimagine Girl Scouts for the future. We're focused on empowering girls as they look to the future, creating more opportunities for girls to lead in their communities. We have a lot of work to do and need everyone's support," Jennifer Borkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts North East Texas.

The 2023 lineup

.The 2023 cookie offerings include ever-popular fan favorites as well as a new flavor available for the first time:

  • Tagalongs
  • Thin Mints
  • Samoas
  • Toffee-tastic (these are gluten-free)
  • Adventurefuls
  • Lemon-ups
  • Trefoils
  • Do-si-dos
  • S'mores
  • Brand-new for 2023: Raspberry Rally

The new Raspberry Rally is "a delicious berry twist on an old thin-minty favorite and the first Girl Scout Cookie exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment starting February 27."

Not all flavors are available in all regions of Texas, but there is good news for people who live in Dallas Fort Worth. DFW is one of the only areas in the USA where every Girl Scout Cookie made is sold!

How to order

The best way to buy cookies is to order them directly from a local Girl Scout. You can use the cookie finder to find your nearest booth. There is also the option to order online through the Digital Cookie Platform. Boxes of Girl Scout cookies cost $5 except for the toffee-tastic and Girl Scout s'mores, which are both $6.

Cookies will be on sale from Jan 13 to March 12, and by purchasing a box you will be helping the girl scouts learn business skills in what is the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

Girl Scouts gain new experiences through the Cookie Program – not only in learning how to run a business, but in their own ability to hit individual goals they set to utilize cookie proceeds to attend Girl Scout summer camps and travel trips,” Becky Burton, the chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

Your thoughts

Will you buy some Girl Scouts cookies this season? What is your favorite flavor? Which Girl Scouts locations in Texas do you like to support?

