Frisco, TX

Great news for North Texas with new jobs and tourism boost announced today

Ash Jurberg

Photo byAdobe

"Exciting news! Universal will build a new family-focused theme park in Frisco. A great boost for jobs and tourism in North Texas. Lower taxes & reasonable regulations have made Texas a top destination for business." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The whole of North Texas is excited today with the news that Universal Studios has selected Frisco as the site for a new family-focused theme park. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman, and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was quick to take some of the credit for the news.

Abbott suggested lower taxes and reasonable regulations for businesses were what attracted Universal to North Texas.

According to the Dallas News, the "almost 100-acre planned entertainment hub will be located on the Dallas North Tollway in the $10 billion Fields development."

They decided North Texas would be a good fit. All of you can see why they chose Frisco — Frisco is known for being family-friendly.” Frisco Mayor, Jeff Cheney

Universal is the third-largest employer in Orlando, with 21,143 workers. While the park in North Texas will be smaller, it will still result in a large number of employment opportunities for locals.

Having recently returned from a trip to Universal in Florida with my children, I can't wait for Universal to open in North Texas.

Your thoughts

Will you visit the Universal theme park when it opens? Are you glad that Texas was able to attract such a big tourist attraction to its state? Do you believe the credit should go to Gov. Abbott?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

