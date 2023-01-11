Ted Cruz blasts Biden's visit to Texas, calling him "illegal immigrants' top travel agent."

Photo by WikiCommons Images

“He [Biden] still doesn’t intend to fix the problem. He doesn’t care. This is 100% politics. This is 100% optics. This is to get his lapdogs in the corporate media just to say oh, now the border is fine. ... It wasn’t a problem yesterday. But today it’s magically fixed.If he cared, he wouldn’t just go to El Paso. He’d come to the Rio Grande Valley. This is an absolute crisis. And if the president cared at all, he would want to see … the human misery.” Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Texan Republicans continue to criticize President Joe Biden and what they perceive to be a lack of control over the border.

This week Biden made his first visit to Texas since becoming President. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accused the President of visiting the border merely for a photo opportunity. Abbott met Biden and handed him a letter of suggested actions at the border.

Cruz has been even more scathing of President Biden.

“They want to release people faster. They want to put in place the most efficient logistical network ever seen. I’ve been down there and had multiple groups of illegal immigrants turn themselves in to me. They’re just they look for the first American they can find to turn themselves in, because they know Joe Biden will get them where they want to go." Texas Senator Ted Cruz

Cruz even referred to Biden as a travel agent for illegal immigrants in a tweet and on his podcast.

