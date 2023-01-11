New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas area

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Theme park lovers in the Dallas Fort Worth area will be excited by today's news that a new Universal Studios theme park is being planned for Frisco.

The new theme park will feature four or five themed lands and have over 300 hotel rooms. The park will also feature many of Universal's popular characters. While no list was given, in other Universal parks, themed lands include Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Super Mario Brothers, and more.

The Mayor of Frisco, Jeff Cheney, had no hesitation in suggesting a Nintendo-themed land.

The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman, and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts

"It’s part of our culture to be an engaged part of the community and we’re excited to be able to have the potential to do that here in Frisco while we bring together something that is truly exceptional. We have a portfolio of terrific attractions that appeals to young families around the world. We had an idea to bring all those together and create a destination that is specially designed to appeal to families with young children. It will be a rich, rich experience for families to enjoy together — to create memories that will last a lifetime.”" Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts

According to the Dallas News, the "almost 100-acre planned entertainment hub will be located on the Dallas North Tollway in the $10 billion Fields development."

“They decided North Texas would be a good fit. All of you can see why they chose Frisco — Frisco is known for being family-friendly.” Frisco Mayor, Jeff Cheney

The new theme park is sure to bring in an influx of tourists, as well as plenty of new jobs, in a boost to the local economy, but it is not expected to open for a few years.

Now, if we can get Disney to open a theme park in Texas, my children will be even more excited!

Your thoughts

Are you glad Universal will open a new theme park in North Texas? Would you like to see a Disney park open in the area?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.