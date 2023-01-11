Texas has a record $33 billion tax surplus. How should it be spent?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Texas has a record budget surplus of about $33 billion. But that money doesn't belong to government. It belongs to taxpayers. I want to deliver the largest property tax cut in Texas history." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

As Texas lawmakers went back to work for the 88th Legislative session yesterday, one decision they will need to make is how to use the $33-billion tax surplus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said today the money doesn't belong to the government but rather to the taxpayers and promised to deliver the largest property tax cut in Texas history.

The increase is a direct result of vigorous economic growth since the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, spikes in energy prices, and, unfortunately, the highest rate of general price inflation in 40 years,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

The Republicans and Democrats will most likely take opposing sides as to where this additional money will be allocated. But it seems even the Republicans can't agree on where the funds should go.

Gov. Abbott wants half of the surplus to go back to property owners, while Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick would rather prioritize shoring Texas's troubled electric grid. House Speaker Dade Phelan wants to improve other infrastructure like roads and broadband.

"As to where this money is allocated, we will have to see. There will probably be a lot of heated discussion, debates but it remains to be seen whether we're going to see some major legislation happen." Baylor University political analyst Patrick Flavin

It looks like this legislative session will be another interesting one for us to watch.

Your thoughts

Where do you think the budget surplus should be sent? Do you agree with Abbott it should be directed to property owners? Or should all Texans receive the benefit and not just those who own houses? Should the funds go to fix ERCOT? What projects would you like to see the funds directed to?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.