Los Angeles, CA

The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emD63_0kAQ24hp00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.

Broad became a billionaire in 2021 when her husband, Eli Broad, passed away, and she has continued the charitable work that the couple had been involved in for over fifty years.

Let's take a quick look at her story.

The Los Angeles billionaire

Edythe Broad was born in Detroit in 1936.

She met Eli Broad, who proposed to her after just a few dates, and they were married in 1954. A marriage that lasted 67 years until Eli passed.

Edythe's father gave Eli and his cousin $12500 to start a business in 1956. Despite their young ages, they built a successful homebuilding firm, Kaufman and Broad. In 1963 the company moved its headquarters to Los Angeles, and in 1967, it became the first homebuilding company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Eli also had another successful business. In 1971 he acquired Sun Life Insurance Company of America, a family-owned insurance company, for $52 million. He transformed this business into the retirement savings business SunAmerica.

Broad sold SunAmerica to American International Group for $17.8 billion in 1998. Once they retired, the Broads focused on philanthropy.

Philanthropy

Edythe and Eli are well-renowned philanthropists who signed the Giving Pledge and promised to give 75 percent of their fortune to charitable causes.

They established two foundations that support medical research, public education, and the visual and performing arts and have given away over $4 billion in grants.

While the donations have been across the United States, the Broads focused heavily on assisting the Los Angeles community.

"The Broads have made significant investments in transforming Los Angeles, including: developing Grand Avenue as a center of culture and commerce for Los Angeles, supporting an increase in our city’s minimum wage, advocating for gun safety, providing free tuition for community college, improving K-12 public schools and building the strength of L.A.’s nonprofit sector." The Broad Foundation

Since her husband's passing, Edythe Broad has continued to support others and pledge millions of dollars to worthy organizations.

"Our vision for Los Angeles is one where all Angelenos can shape and participate in an inclusive, clean and upwardly mobile economy. By focusing resources on efforts to develop skills and strengthen career pathways, we believe we can help expand economic opportunity for Angelenos from historically marginalized communities and build a brighter future for Los Angeles." The Eli and Edyth Broad Foundation

Your thoughts

What do you think of Edythe Broad's philanthropy? What organizations in Los Angeles would you like to see her support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

