Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' sign

In today's college basketball game between Kentucky and South Carolina at the Rupp arena, a fan has been ejected from the stadium for holding up a "Please Go To Texas" sign.

Kentucky fans have been very vocal in their criticism of their coach John Calipari, and one fan had had enough. He sat in his seat holding a sign that read "Please Go To Texas" aimed toward John Calipari.

The sign was in reference to the vacant coaching position of the University of Texas Basketball team. Chris Beard, the Texas basketball coach, was fired after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.

The fan was sitting behind the Kentucky bench, and it seemed coaches and officials caught sight of it. Within minutes the fan was escorted from the stadium.

Footage of the incident soon went viral on social media, with many people applauding the man for his sign. Some were angry that he wasn't allowed to show his opinion and protest- citing that free speech should be allowed at the game.

Kentucky's woes continued with an upset loss to South Carolina in a nationally televised game held in a sparsely populated stadium.

Do you think the fan should have been allowed to hold his sign? Do spectators have a right to voice their opinions as long as they aren't offensive? Do you agree that he should have been ejected?

