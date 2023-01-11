The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston

Photo by Adobe

I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston.

Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.

As always, I have turned to Yelp to determine the best fried chicken in Houston. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best fried chicken in Houston, according to Yelp users.

1. Gus's Fried Chicken

1815 Washington Ave Houston

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken opened its first restaurant in Tennessee in 1984, although the family recipe used for its fried chicken was developed over 60 years ago. Gus's now has over 30 locations in the United States, including several in Texas.

2. The Cook Shack

4015 Washington Ave Houston

The Cookshack "celebrates heat, a tradition Texans know all too well. We like things spicy, so we turned up the heat on some of the best damn fried chicken and ribs in the country. You choose one of our 5 heat levels, from Not Hot to AMF, and we'll do the rest."

3. La Lucha

1801 N Shepherd Dr. Houston

La Lucha was inspired by restaurant Ford Fry's visits to the San Jacinto Inn as a child and has a great fried chicken plate.

4. Killen's

101 Heights Blvd Houston

Killen's serves up southern and comfort food.

5. Krisp Korean Fried Chicken

9486 Long Point Rd Houston

For something a little different, it's worth trying Korean Fried Chicken. This restaurant opened in 2020, offering the Houston area the authentic flavor of Korean Fried Chicken.

Your thoughts

Who do you think has the best fried chicken in Houston? Do you agree with this list? Or is your favorite place missing?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section