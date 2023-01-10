New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this month

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Good news for lovers of Buc-ee's with construction on a new store in Hillsboro to commence in two weeks. The store is just east of the I-35 near the U.S. Highway 77 exit. It will be approximately 60 miles south of Dallas and is set to open mid-next year.

“We’re always looking for great sites, and we’ve identified the city of Hillsboro as an ideal location,” Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s

For those unfamiliar with Buc-ee's, it is a chain of country stores and gas stations with 43 locations in several states across the nation. The chain is famous for its Beaver nuggets which are sweet and salty corn puffs, as well as for its brisket. Additionally, there is a wide range of souvenirs, including many of its beaver mascots.

The new location will have 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people.

Recently the high wages paid by Buc-ee's- have gone viral on platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.

The lowest-paid employee at the beloved Texas chain of gas stations and convenience stores earns $18 an hour, more than double the minimum wage in Texas. General managers at Buc-ee’s can make up to $225,000 per annum.

A teacher in Texas with ten years of experience earns $45,630, according to the Texas Education Agency, meaning a Buc-ee's General Manager can earn more than four times the wage of a teacher.

There is also a range of additional benefits, including three weeks of paid leave, healthcare, and 401K matching.

No doubt these benefits will spark interest in the new jobs for people living in the region.

