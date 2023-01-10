Boston, MA

The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.

Today the Cummings Foundation, started by Bill and Joyce, announced a $50 million gift to expand the work of late global health champion Dr. Paul Farmer.

It is the latest in a long list of donations by the couple- let's take a quick look at their story.

The Boston billionaire

Bill Cummings was raised in Medford, Massachusetts, and graduated from Tuft University in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

In 1970, Cummings started a real estate company, Cummings Properties. The company started with a small building in Woburn and has grown its property portfolio to "include 11 million square feet across 11 suburban-Boston communities."

The business has made Cummings a very wealthy man- and he is determined to give it all away.

The pledge to give away their fortune

As his business grew, Cummings wanted to support the community, which made him a success.

In 1986 Bill and Joyce established the Cummings Foundation and promised to give 10% of their earnings to the foundation.

"After about 15 very successful years in Greater Boston commercial real estate, we came to recognize and believe that no one can truly 'own' anything. With our ever-so-brief stays upon this earth, how can we possibly think of ourselves as owning land? How can we ever be anything more than caretakers of the ground beneath anything we might develop on any site? With that thought in mind, it was easy thereafter to start giving much more." Bill Cummings

While 10% was generous, Cummings didn't believe it was enough, and "very soon, about 60 percent of the total family assets were donated."

Now, "nearly all of the buildings managed by Cummings Properties are actually owned by and operated for the sole benefit of Cummings Foundation."

In 2011, Bill and his wife Joyce signed the Giving Pledge, in which they promised to give away most of their wealth.

And they have kept true to their word; the Cummings Foundation has awarded more than $450 million in grants to non-profits in Greater Boston.

Past recipients have included:

  • The Next Step Fund, which works with at-risk youth living with cancer, HIV/AIDS, and rare genetic disorders.
  • About Fresh, which provides weekly mobile markets across low-income Boston communities.
  • Project Hope was awarded $500,000 to renovate a family shelter.
  • Arlington Youth Counseling Center— which provides mental health services to youth.
  • Family Aid Boston to improve the immediate and long-term health of more than 800 children facing homelessness.

Every year, Cummings donates $25 million to non-profit organizations in the Boston area.

We have never particularly liked the expression about ‘giving until it hurts,’ but rather we suggest that the better standard might be—‘Give until it feels good.’” Bill Cummings

The $50 million donation

It is not just Boston organizations the couple supports.

Today's $50 million donation establishes the Paul Farmer Collaborative of Harvard Medical School (HMS) and the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE). Located in Rwanda, UGHE is an initiative of Boston-based Partners In Health (PIH), an international health and human rights organization.

A champion of global health, Farmer was co-founder and chief strategist of PIH, chancellor of UGHE, and chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard University. He died on Feb. 21, 2022, at age 62, while teaching at UGHE.

This generous donation ensures his work will continue.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the philanthropy work of Bill and Joyce Cummings? What other organizations in Boston would you like to see them support?

Please level your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

# Boston# Business# People# Charity# Community

