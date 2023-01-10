Gov Abbott says to Biden the "ball is in his court" to secure the border

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"The letter I hand-delivered to President Biden when he visited El Paso clearly outlines actions he can take TODAY to secure the border. The ball is in his court. As long as Biden refuses to enforce federal immigration law, Texas will step up to secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

On Sunday, Texas Gov. Abbott met President Joe Biden and handed him a letter with a list of recommended actions to secure the border.

In the letter, "the Governor provided five specific actions the President can immediately take to secure the border and restore order to an out-of-control immigration crisis."

While Abbott was glad Biden finally visited Texas for the first time since becoming President almost two years ago, he said it was long overdue, and the President's absence had led to chaos at the border.

"The President who caused the chaos at the border needed to be here. It just so happens here's two years and about $20 billion too late." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

He also accused President Biden of using the visit to the Texas southern border as a photo opportunity and not having a plan to secure the border.

"President Biden’s border visit today is to a sanitized version of El Paso. He has no plans to enforce federal immigration laws. Biden’s plan will only entice MORE illegal crossings. Texas will continue our historic border mission to protect our state." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

