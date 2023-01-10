People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crash

Photo by Adobe

Tragedy struck a family on Sunday when three siblings were killed in a car crash on the Northeast side at Thousand Oaks Drive and Alamo Blanco Street intersection. Officials from the San Antonio Fire Department attended the scene and attempted to assist the victims but sadly were unable to assist.

The victims were 22-year-old Evelyn Flores Jasso, 17-year-old Ivan Flores Jasso, and 10-year-old Julian Flores Jasso. The trio was on their way to pick up medicine for their mother when a Silver Jeep Cherokee t-boned the red Nissan sedan they were in. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not injured and remained at the scene to assist the police with their investigations.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral arrangements.

"Three of our beloved family members, Evelyn, Ivan, and Julian, passed away on January 8th, 2023. They were involved in a horrific car accident on Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel, San Antonio, TX. All three siblings have sadly passed away. As our family mourns this tragedy, we ask for prayers and any donations for help with funeral arrangements. Thank you, and keep the family in your prayers."

People across San Antonio have rallied behind the family, and over $30,000 of the $60,000 fundraising goal has been reached in just one day.

If you wish to contribute to the family and assist with the funeral arrangements, you can visit the GoFundMe page and make a donation. For those unable to donate, the family is asking for prayers.