These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?

Photo by Adobe

Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best fried chicken in San Antonio.

As always, I have turned to Yelp to see to determine the best fried chicken in San Antonio. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best fried chicken in San Antonio, according to Yelp users.

1. Gus's Fried Chicken

812 South Alamo St, Suite 111, San Antonio

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken opened its first restaurant in Tennessee in 1984, although the family recipe used for its fried chicken was developed over 60 years ago. Gus's now has over 30 locations in the United States, including several in Texas.

2. Che's Chicken and Burgers

4303 S Presa St San Antonio

This small family-operated restaurant has been in San Antonio for 40 years.

3. Gold Feather

834 NW Loop 410 Ste 106 San Antonio

What could be better than washing your fried chicken down with a cold beer?

4. Smack's Chicken Shack

125 Lamar St, San Antonio

The size of their fried chicken could almost feed two people. Definitely take your appetite when visiting.

5. Krazy Katzu

5257 McCullough Ave San Antonio

Krazy Katsu is a family-owned, Asian-inspired chicken sandwich restaurant located in the heart of Olmos Park. They offer a different twist to the typical fried chicken sandwiches.

