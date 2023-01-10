Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Three of Philadelphia's biggest names have combined to make a generous donation to schools and students in Philadelphia today.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill, and comedian Kevin Hart announced as part of their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia, they would "donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need, and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year."

They haven't announced which schools will receive the funds but have said the money will be used to pay for scholarships, computers, and Wi-Fi connections for the next school year. Further information is expected to be provided so families can apply for the scholarships.

It is the latest in a list of charitable contributions made by the trio to organizations in Philadelphia.

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin have an ongoing commitment to give back to communities in need and have already donated over $17 million to local organizations, including schools. While earlier this year, Hart appeared at Robert Morris Elementary in North Philadelphia to announce a $150,000 donation to get more books into the hands of Philadelphia School District students.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the generosity of Michael Rubin, Kevin Hart, and Meek Mill? What other organizations in Philadelphia would you like to see them support? Would you like to see more celebrities giving back to education in Philadelphia?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.