San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location

Photo by Image Supplied by Via 313

If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you.

Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today.

The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.

“After having so much success with our first restaurant in San Antonio, it only made sense to bring the community more of our Genuine Detroit-Style Pizza. This new location is in a perfect spot for members of the local community to enjoy our famous square pizzas, prepared fresh daily using only the finest ingredients and classic baking techniques. We’re excited to continue to serve the Alamo City.” Via 313 Co-Founder Brandon Hunt

Via 313 opened in Austin in 2011, serving up Detroit-style pizza, and has expanded to 13 full-service restaurants and two permanently placed trailers. Their pizzas have been named one of the “Top 5 Pizzas in America” by Food Network.

The Culebra Commons location officially opened today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 9. To celebrate the opening, 25% of all sales on opening day were donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio.

Via 313 San Antonio locations

7010 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio

8435 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

