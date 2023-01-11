Abbott sparks outrage saying Texas "desperately needs more money" to address the border.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"One hundred percent. Texas desperately needs more money.I know the Republicans in the US House have committed to providing Texas the money that we need. We just finished over the past two years spending 4 billion of Texas taxpayer dollars for Texas to fill the gap caused by the Biden administration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Yesterday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met with President Joe Biden at the El Paso International Airport.

It was the President's first visit to Texas since taking office, and Gov. Abbott handed Biden a letter of demands to fix the border. After Biden departed, Gov. Abbott met with reporters on the tarmac and told them that Texas desperately needed more money to address the border situation.

Last November, Abbott sent a letter to Texas county judges stating:

“Texas has devoted more than $4 billion of Texas taxpayer dollars toward these and other efforts to secure the border and enhance public safety. Congress should reimburse the State of Texas for the billions of dollars we have had to spend on border security in the Biden Administration’s absence. Federal officials who will not faithfully execute the immigration laws should face hearings and even impeachment.”

Gov. Abbott has also spent $20 million busing migrants from Texas to northern states.

Given Abbott has spent so much money, people are asking should President Biden give it to him.

