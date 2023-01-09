Gov. Abbott accuses Biden of ignoring "his constitutional duty"

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"President Biden has the power to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration law. He’s choosing to ignore his constitutional duty. Texas will continue stepping up through our historic efforts to secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's war of words with President Biden continued today, just a day after Biden made visited the southern Texas border.

Abbott accused President Biden of ignoring his constitutional duty by not enforcing federal immigration law and securing the border.

"He has no plans to enforce federal immigration laws. Biden’s plan will only entice MORE illegal crossings." Texas Gov. Abbott

Gov. Abbott met Biden yesterday and handed him a letter with a list of recommended actions to secure the border.

In the letter, "the Governor provided five specific actions the President can immediately take to secure the border and restore order to an out-of-control immigration crisis."

While Abbott was glad Biden finally visited Texas for the first time since becoming President almost two years ago, he said it was long overdue.

"The President who caused the chaos at the border needed to be here. It just so happens here's two years and about $20 billion too late." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

