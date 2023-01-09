This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

Photo by Adobe

Do you have a spare $60 million to spend?

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas.

Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."

The house is a whopping 22,000-square-foot and sits on an elevated nine acres with a 3,500-square-foot guest lodge and separate staff quarters. The owner won't need to worry about neighbors, with privacy ensured as it is surrounded on three sides by a "moat" created by Buffalo Bayou and further buffered by the expansive grounds of the Houston Country Club.

The property is owned by Colleen Romanov and hosted the Blues by the Bayou gala in 2016.

“As an architect doing work for over 35 years across the United States and in several other countries around the world, I will tell you that the Romanov in Houston, Texas is one of the most extraordinary houses anyone may ever see” Ken Newberry.

There is an online video showcasing the property, but any person considered suitable to have a private inspection of the Lodge must sign a confidentiality agreement.

