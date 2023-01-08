The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?

Photo by Adobe

Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.

To determine this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best pizzas in Houston, according to Yelp users.

1. Luna Pizzeria

107 Yale St Ste 400, Houston

Luna Pizzeria has three locations within Houston, but the one location in The Heights is ranked as number one. On Mondays, they offer half off all pizzas.

2. Zalat Pizza

1620 Research Forest Dr. Ste 200 Shenandoah

Zalat Pizza has an average review of 5 stars on Yelp, so it must be good. The specialty here is the all-beef pepperoni, and there are eight locations in Houston.

3. The Gyspy Poet

1050 Studewood St Houston

I love the way the "gypsy poet" describe themselves.

"My pizzas are Artisan style: a free interpretetion of a rustic wood fired pizza, made in a traditional way, non mechanized, using high quality ingredients, so fresh that I don’t even have a freezer This is my studio where all my life-experiences collide into my place of creation. I express my art thru many ways; paint, architecture, colors, music, poetry and pizza. Is a Chef an Artist? Is a Poet a Chef? Is my oven a canvas or is it the paintbrush? This is my Story. The Gypsy Poet."

4. The Purple Flour

948 Wakefield Dr. Houston

This popular food truck is closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

5. Daddyo's Pizza

5009 Antoine Dr. Ste B Houston

Rounding out the top five pizzas in Houston is Daddyo's Pizza which has locations in Katy, Memorial, and Spring Branch.

What do you think is the best pizza in Houston? Do you agree with this list? Or is your favorite pizza missing?

