While Gov. Abbott speaks to reporters at the Texas southern border Biden leaves the scene

"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just came over to dozens of reporters after speaking with POTUS on the tarmac. In doing so, Greg Abbott stole the spotlight from Biden and Mayorkas, who did not come over and departed in the motorcade" Anna Giariatell, immigration reports for the Washington Examiner

President Joe Biden made his first visit to Texas since becoming the United States President today. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accused Biden of visiting the southern border as a photo opportunity, some reports have criticized Biden for not speaking with reporters.

Immigration reporter Anna Giaritelli took to Twitter to say that while Texas Gov. Abbott came over to speak to reporters waiting on the tarmac at El Paso International Airport, President Biden and United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas left in a motorcade.

While reporters didn't get the chance to speak with Biden, Gov. Abbott met President Biden on the tarmac and handed him a letter.

"This chaos is the direct result of your failure to enforce the immigration laws that Congress enacted. Your open-border policies have emboldened the cartels, who grow wealthy by trafficking deadly fentanyl and even human beings. Texans are paying an especially high price for your failure, sometimes with their very lives, as local leaders from your own party will tell you if given the chance. On behalf of all Americans, I implore you: Secure our border by enforcing Congress’s immigration laws."

Despite ongoing tension between Gov. Abbott and President Biden, Abbott described his meeting with the President as cordial.

