Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefits

Two popular Dallas venues owned by the Walkabout Hospitality Group will now add a new 3% charge on their checks.

Rye, located at 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, and the bar next door Apothecary, are adding the charge to fund additional employee benefits, including extra paid time off and healthcare.

The business has been very upfront about the additional charge and has a page on its website explaining the decision and outlining the additional employee benefits the 3% surcharge will fund. Customers also have the option to request the 3% fee to be removed.

"To finance these benefits our company charges a 3% fee on every transaction and covers the remainder from our sales. To be transparent with our team, and with our guests, we’ve made these benefits public as our commitment to create a more equitable workplace. This fee is removable upon request no questions asked; however, we ask you to consider the value of a healthy environment prior to request."

The new charge came into effect on New Year's Eve, and customer feedback has been positive. Tanner Agar, the owner of Rye and Apothecary, hopes other restaurants in Dallas will follow his lead.

“What I hope happens is we can be a part of the growing force of people pushing forth this initiative. Sparks start flames.”Tanner Agar, the owner of Rye and Apothecary

