Texas Gov. Abbott says Biden’s visit border visit is “two years and about $20 billion too late.”

"The President who caused the chaos at the border needed to be here. It just so happens here's two years and about $20 billion too late." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden made his first visit to the southern border of Texas since becoming President today. Despite calling for Biden to visit Texas for many months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was still critical of the visit.

Appearing on FOX News, Abbott said Biden's visit was little more than a photo opportunity.

"President Biden’s border visit today is to a sanitized version of El Paso. He has no plans to enforce federal immigration laws. Biden’s plan will only entice MORE illegal crossings. Texas will continue our historic border mission to protect our state." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Biden was set to visit the El Paso County Migrants Services Center and talk to non-profit and religious groups supporting migrants crossing into Texas. Additionally, he will meet with Border Patrol officers, members of Congress, and local officials at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

“The president’s very much looking forward to seeing for himself firsthand what the border security situation looks like. This is something that he wanted to see for himself.” John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman

It is not only Texan Republicans that are angry it has taken Biden so long to visit the border.

“The president neglecting to visit the southern border — during a time when we are facing record illegal crossings, and there is a clear crisis — would be the equivalent of our commander in chief not visiting the Pentagon during a military operation. This checks a box, but it doesn’t even begin to solve the problems.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Republican of West Virginia

