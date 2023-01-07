Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?

Photo by Adobe

In 1941, Travis Dickey, a WWI veteran, opened the first Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas. Dickey's is now the largest barbecue franchise in the United States, with over 550 locations, including 146 in Texas.

But in a blow to the company, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants have agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle a class action lawsuit regarding a data security incident they announced in October 2020.

According to a lawsuit filed, "unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained customers’ cardholder information, including credit and debit card numbers, card expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards that were used at Dickey’s locations during that time period."

The breach allegedly led to customers' data being sold on the dark web.

In addition, Dickey’s has implemented and agreed to further implement significant data security enhancements.

Who is eligible for compensation?

The security breach occurred from April 23, 2019, to October 29ober, 2020.

If you were a customer during this period and used a credit or debit card to make payment, you may be eligible to make a claim. Impacted customers can visit DickeysClassAction.com and submit a claim for expense reimbursement, cash payment, or credit services. The deadline to submit claims is April 22, 2023.

Your thoughts

Were you a customer of Dickey's Barbecue and affected by the data breach? Are you glad they are being forced to pay out? Should businesses be more careful with their customer's data? Are you concerned about giving out your credit card details to companies?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.