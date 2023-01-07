Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.

At the entrance, I saw a sign promoting various roles within the store alongside the wages. I had always heard that Buc-ee's was a great workplace, but I didn't realize how good the wages were.

The lowest-paid employee at the beloved Texas chain of gas stations and convenience stores earns $18 an hour, more than double the minimum wage in Texas. General managers at Buc-ee’s can make up to $225,000 per annum.

I was not the only one surprised by the high wages paid by Buc-ee's- the signs have gone viral on platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.

A teacher in Texas with ten years of experience earns $45,630, according to the Texas Education Agency, meaning a Buc-ee's General Manager can earn more than four times the wage of a teacher.

There is also a range of additional benefits, including three weeks of paid leave, healthcare, and 401K matching.

“We’re very proud of the high wages and not just the high wages but the benefits as well. The 6 percent matching 401k, the fantastic health and dental insurance, paid time off that’s three weeks long. And of course, the high hourly pay are huge differentiators in the marketplace. And we believe that attracts the best employees.” Jeff Nadalo, the company’s general counsel.

The benefits offered by the company mean Buc-ee’s has one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry.

Buc-ee's operates 43 stores across Texas and the South, and this year, they will be opening the world's largest gas station and convenience store in Luling, Texas. It will be on the site of the first Buc-ee's travel center, built in 2003.

No doubt, there will be a lot of new roles on offer, and with the wages being offered, there should be no shortage of applicants.

Current positions available in Texas locations can be found here.

