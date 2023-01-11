These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?

Photo by Adobe

Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.

To determine this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best pizzas in San Antonio, according to Yelp users.

1. Via 313

7010 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio and 8435 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Via 313 Pizza first opened out of a small, nondescript trailer on East 6th in Austin, offering Detroit-style pizza. They have expanded to seven Texas locations and just opened a second location in San Antonio this week.

2. Dough Pizzeria Neopolitana

518 South Alamo St, San Antonio

If you don't like Detroit-style pizza, then head to Dough Pizzeria for Neapolitan style instead. They bake pizza in a wood-burning oven at 900+ degrees in 90 seconds. There are two locations in San Antonio. One downtown and one in Castle Hills.

3. Il Forno

122 Nogalitos St San Antonio

Il Forno also offers traditional Italian-style pizza with generous layers of delicious toppings on a chewy, thin-crust pizza.

4. Capos Pizza

8522 Broadway St Ste 105 San Antonio

The good thing about pizza is there are so many different styles. Capos make Buffalo, NY Style Pizzas baked in an old-school deck oven and has five locations across San Antonio.

5. Righteous Pie

521 East Grayson Street, San Antonio

Rounding out the top five is this popular food truck located behind 3 star bar.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best pizza in San Antonio? Do you agree with this list? Or is your favorite pizza missing?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.