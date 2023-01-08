This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Louisana proud- Kix Brooks. Of course, Brooks is known worldwide for his hit country music songs, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Louisiana country singer

Leon Eric Brooks III, better known as Kix Brooks, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1955.

After graduating from the former Sewanee Military Academy, Brooks attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston as a theatre arts major. However, he was encouraged by his father to pursue a music career after college, which proved to be a wise move.

He formed a duo with Ronnie Dunn called Brooks and Dunn, and they have produced numerous hit records and been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Brooks has also been named a "Louisiana Legend" by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

But perhaps more important than his hit music, Brooks has given a lot back to local communities.

Philanthropy

In 2015, Brooks was awarded the inaugural Humanitarian Award by the Country Music Association for his hard work behind the scenes to help numerous charitable organizations. This includes both donating and raising funds for Operation Finally Home, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, the Monroe Harding Children's Home, Louisiana Tech, and the CMA Foundation.

Some of Brooks' charitable donations include

In 2016, $30,000 to support music education initiatives affected by flooding in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"We sometimes don’t realize until a disaster of this magnitude happens how important it is to be able to rebuild music programs that otherwise may take years to rebuild. Being from Louisiana, this is heartfelt appreciation just knowing what the folks in my home state are going through." Kix Brooks

A transformational gift to Louisiana Tech University, allowing it to become the first university in the world to offer the opportunity for music students to learn on a Solid State Logic (SSL) Origin studio console.

Helping to create the "Keep The Music Playing" program, which is funded from the proceeds of the CMA Music Fest. The campaign has provided more than $11M to schools for music education since 2006.

Hosting two days of concerts that raised $140,000 for the Princess Theatre in Winnsboro

“It’s so important these days, especially with small towns, that you have a historical component, and you take care of it.” Kix Brooks

Helped raise $3 million for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where he has also served as Chairman of the Board.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the philanthropic work being done by Brooks? What other organizations in Louisiana would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.