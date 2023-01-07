Gov. Abbott unleashes on Biden's inaction regarding border. Accuses him of "violating existing federal law"

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"I think what his proposal is going to do is to entice even more people to come here illegally. Biden talked about the Republicans having no plan. Republicans do have a plan to secure the border. Biden has no plan to secure the border. Americans are angry and frustrated. It's time for Biden to lay out details about how he will stop illegal immigrants coming across our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Yesterday, for the first time since becoming president, Joe Biden announced he would visit the southern border. Biden said he would visit El Paso on Sunday before a trip to Mexico to meet Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss migration.

In making the announcement, President Biden also said that the United States. will "send back to Mexico migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba in exchange for admitting up to 30,000 people each month from those countries with a sponsor and pass background checks." The Mexican government had agreed to accept the return of the migrants.

"The actions we’re announcing today will make things better, but will not fix the border problem completely. There’s more that has to be done." President Joe Biden

Today Texas Gov. Greg Abbott once again took aim at President Biden and his lack of control over the southern border. Appearing on Fox News, Gov. Abbott accused Biden of "violating existing federal law."

"His catch-and-release program is not enforcing laws that require them to detain people who've come across the border illegally. And he's just letting them loose. And that is promoting and enticing more people to come to our country illegally." Texas Gov. Abbott

