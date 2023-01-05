Whataburger brings back popular item- but only for a limited time

Photo by Whataburger Media Library

Two popular Texan food companies have combined once again to offer a treat for Texans.

Burger chain Whataburger today announced the return of the Dr Pepper milkshake- but only for a limited time. The Dr Pepper shake is made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup.

“Our Dr Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr Pepper itself. This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way." Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer.

The Dr Pepper Shake first made its way onto the menu in 2019, and many people have called for it to be a permanent addition to the Whataburger menu. The company hasn't announced how long the item will be on its menu this time around, so if you want to try this Texas combination, it's best not to wait!

Two Texan food giants

Dr Pepper was created in the 1880s by pharmacist Charles Alderton in Waco, Texas, and was first served in 1885. Whataburger was founded by Harmon Donson and Paul Burton in 1950 when they opened a restaurant in Corpus Christi. It is now headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.





