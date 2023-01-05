Abbott continues his war of words with Biden over the southern border

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"As your Governor, I promise to protect everyone in our great state." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a video on social media today thanking the people he says are protecting the southern border in the absence of President Joe Biden. The message included thanks to the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas sheriffs, and all the law enforcement officers who serve and protect Texas.

Abbott followed this with another post outlining Texas's measures to secure the border.

"Texas has had to take unprecedented action due to Biden’s refusal to secure our southern border. Thank you to the men & women in the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard for securing our border & keeping our communities safe." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott openly criticizes the Biden administration for what he perceives as a lack of action. In December, he wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to act immediately and putting the blame on the President for the crisis at the border.

This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making. These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government – house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day. With perilous temperatures moving into the area, many of these migrants are at risk of freezing to death on city streets." Texas Gov. Abbott

Vice President Kamala Harris has also been caught up in Abbott's criticism, with the Texas Governor sending several busloads of migrants to the VP's home.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Gov. Abbott has recommenced the construction of a border wall and implemented other measures to secure the southern border? Would you like to see the Biden Administration do more to prevent illegal migrant crossings? Do you believe Biden has been absent from dealing with the border crisis?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.