These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?

I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions.
So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.
For help with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
So let's check out the best burgers in Houston, according to Yelp users.
1. Burger Bodega
4520 Washington Ave Houston
Burger Bodega started "as a smash burger pop-up created with the goal to bring high-quality smash burgers to the city of Houston." They have moved to a brick-and-mortar location at 4520 Washington Ave and can lay claim to having the best burger, according to Yelp reviewers.
2. Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd Houston
Burger Joint has three locations in the Houston area, as well as food trucks.
3. Hotline Burger
1585 Hwy 6 Houston
This small restaurant is located in a gas station building, but don't let the location fool you. Hotline Burger has some of the best smash burgers in Houston.
4. Piper's Burger
2323 N Shepherd Dr. Houston
The menu is focused on burgers, hot dogs, and chicken sandwiches, but the go-to burger here is the Piper's Burger.
5. Stanton's City Bites
1420 Edwards St Houston
Rounding out the top five is this popular Houston burger institution. If you have a big appetite, try the Miss Piggy, which has a beef/bacon patty with candied bacon, hashbrowns, and cheese.
Your thoughts
What do you think is the best burger in Houston? Do you agree with this list? Or is there one burger restaurant that is missing?
Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.
