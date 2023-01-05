These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?

Photo by Adobe

I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions.

So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.

For help with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best burgers in Houston, according to Yelp users.

1. Burger Bodega

4520 Washington Ave Houston

Burger Bodega started "as a smash burger pop-up created with the goal to bring high-quality smash burgers to the city of Houston." They have moved to a brick-and-mortar location at 4520 Washington Ave and can lay claim to having the best burger, according to Yelp reviewers.

2. Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd Houston

Burger Joint has three locations in the Houston area, as well as food trucks.

3. Hotline Burger

1585 Hwy 6 Houston

This small restaurant is located in a gas station building, but don't let the location fool you. Hotline Burger has some of the best smash burgers in Houston.

4. Piper's Burger

2323 N Shepherd Dr. Houston

The menu is focused on burgers, hot dogs, and chicken sandwiches, but the go-to burger here is the Piper's Burger.

5. Stanton's City Bites

1420 Edwards St Houston

Rounding out the top five is this popular Houston burger institution. If you have a big appetite, try the Miss Piggy, which has a beef/bacon patty with candied bacon, hashbrowns, and cheese.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best burger in Houston? Do you agree with this list? Or is there one burger restaurant that is missing?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.