Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fans

Photo by Screenshot of Instagram

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from, and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised meI created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive." Damar Hamlin

People worldwide were shocked last night when Buffalo Bill's safety, Damar Hamlin, was involved in a sickening head clash with Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

However, in the hours since, fans from all teams have rallied to contribute to a charity created by Hamlin two years ago.

Damar Hamlin created The Chasing M’s Foundation "to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more."

Hamlin had set a fundraising goal of $2500, but in just a few days, over $6 million have been donated by generous people. Hamlin has been running a toy drive each year since 2020.

People have been sharing the link to Hamlin's GoFund Me on social media as they rally to raise as much money as possible.

The GoFund Me website has also promoted a link to the page, stating, "following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser."

