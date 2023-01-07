Should Gov. Abbott bus migrants to the home of VP Harris?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to make global headlines and infuriate the Biden administration by busing migrants caught crossing illegally into Texas to northern cities.

Over the last week, Abbott has sent several buses to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. On Christmas Eve, Gov. Abbott sent about 50 migrants to Kamala Harris' residence. Despite the temperature being in the teens, many migrants were inadequately dressed for the freezing conditions.

Another busload of migrants arrived at the Harris residence on December 29.

Abbott also sent buses to the Vice President's home in October and November. After the first bus arrived, Abbott said:

"VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border."

VP Harris has not been impressed by what she believes is a political stunt.

"We're talking about people who [have fled] great harm, and they are coming here seeking refuge," And talk about political theater. I mean, playing games with people's lives ... I just think it's an absolute dereliction of duty..."Participate in the solution because we are offering solutions. But instead, [he's doing] this gamesmanship with real human beings who trust us." VP Kamala Harris

It appears that Gov. Abbott has no intention of ending his busing strategy, and this means that VP Harris should expect more migrants to arrive on her doorstep in 2023.

