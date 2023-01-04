What happens to the migrants after they are bussed out of Texas?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent numerous buses of migrants to northern cities, including several over Christmas, to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the temperature dropped to the teens during the holiday period, many of the migrants were inadequately dressed for the freezing conditions.

“It really does show the cruelty behind Gov. Abbott and his insistence on continuing to bus people here without care about people arriving late at night on Christmas Eve when the weather is so cold. People are getting off the buses, they don’t have coats, they don’t have clothes for this kind of weather, and they’re freezing." Amy Fischer from the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network

So what happens to these migrants once they arrive, and where do they go?

Thankfully for the migrants, the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network was on hand in Washington, D.C., to assist them with blankets and supplies. They took the new arrivals to a church to keep warm and feed them. Some were then given a room in a local hotel room where they would stay until a place in a local shelter opened up.

"It was either us put them in a hotel or they sleep on the streets. We've been really lucky to receive an outpouring of support that allows us to pay for those hotel rooms, and then there is a family shelter supporting migrants. For everybody else, our group has been helping provide housing and ongoing support for those choosing to make D.C. their home." Amy Fischer from the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network

As it was Christmas, many of the migrants wanted to spend the holiday with their families. Where possible, they were helped onto trains or buses to nearby cities such as New York and Philadelphia or towns in Mayland and Virginia.

Regardless of their destination, all of the migrants wait for a court appearance where they will plead their asylum cases and attempt to remain in the United States.

VP Harris has been very critical of Abbott's policy of busing migrants from Texas to northern cities.

“They’ve fled great harm, and they are coming here [to the United States] seeking refuge. And talk about political theater — I mean, playing games with people's lives. … You know, there were mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses.” Vice President Kamala Harris

It seems that once they leave Texas, Abbott is not overly concerned about what happens to these migrants- so long as it is no longer Texas's problem.

