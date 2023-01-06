The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

Photo by Adobe

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor.

This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.

For this list, however, I have turned to Yelp to gather the reviews of thousands of people. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best breakfast tacos in Dallas, according to Yelp users.

1. Mami Taco

4500 Bryan St Ste B Dallas

Mami Taco has spent five years in the number one spot on Yelp, and for a good reason. The reviews are consistently good, and it is rated in the top ten tacos in the United States.

Mami Taco has also opened a second location at 2706 Samuell Blvd Dallas.

2. La Victoria

1605 N Haskell Ave Dallas

La Victoria often has a long wait, so it's best to call ahead with your order. However, even if you have to wait, it is well worth it.

3. Tacolicious

1894 Royal Ln Ste 102 Dallas

For early birds wanting a breakfast taco, Tacolicious opens at 630am from Monday to Saturday.

4. Tacos La Banqueta

1305 N Carroll Ave Dallas

This taqueria is always very busy, which may result in slower service, but the breakfast tacos here are outstanding.

5. Taqueria Nuevo Leon

2717 E BeltLine Rd Ste 111 Carrollton

Rounding out the top five is this hole-in-the-wall place serving up authentic tacos.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best breakfast taco in the Dallas area? Do you agree with this list?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.