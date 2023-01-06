Dallas, TX

The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XV76d_0k11FloD00
Photo byAdobe

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor.

This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.

For this list, however, I have turned to Yelp to gather the reviews of thousands of people. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best breakfast tacos in Dallas, according to Yelp users.

1. Mami Taco

4500 Bryan St Ste B Dallas

Mami Taco has spent five years in the number one spot on Yelp, and for a good reason. The reviews are consistently good, and it is rated in the top ten tacos in the United States.

Mami Taco has also opened a second location at 2706 Samuell Blvd Dallas.

2. La Victoria

1605 N Haskell Ave Dallas

La Victoria often has a long wait, so it's best to call ahead with your order. However, even if you have to wait, it is well worth it.

3. Tacolicious

1894 Royal Ln Ste 102 Dallas

For early birds wanting a breakfast taco, Tacolicious opens at 630am from Monday to Saturday.

4. Tacos La Banqueta

1305 N Carroll Ave Dallas

This taqueria is always very busy, which may result in slower service, but the breakfast tacos here are outstanding.

5. Taqueria Nuevo Leon

2717 E BeltLine Rd Ste 111 Carrollton

Rounding out the top five is this hole-in-the-wall place serving up authentic tacos.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best breakfast taco in the Dallas area? Do you agree with this list?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas# Entertainment# Food# Travel# Tacos

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
57802 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Austin, TX

Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his arm

We all love a good burger. And Texan burger chain P Terry's does serve up a delicious burger. But is it tasty enough to get a tattoo of their logo on your arm?. For Drake Snider of Austin, Texas - the answer is yes.

Read full story
1 comments
Webb County, TX

A firm with connections to Trump has landed the biggest Texas border wall contract in history

This week the Texas Facilities Commission unanimously approved a $224 million contract with Fisher Sand & Gravel to build just over 9 miles of wall along the southern border of Texas in Webb County. The contract amounts to an astonishing cost of $24 million per mile and is the largest contract awarded to a firm to construct the border wall.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?

Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.

Read full story
4 comments
Sevierville, TN

Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in Sevierville

Everything is bigger in Texas. Or so we all think. However, that will no longer be the case in May when Buc-ee's will open the world's largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Read full story

This Louisana country music legend is giving away millions

To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
Texas State

Gov. Abbott accuses Biden of "violating existing federal law" regarding migrants.

"I think what his proposal is going to do is to entice even more people to come here illegally. Biden talked about the Republicans having no plan. Republicans do have a plan to secure the border. Biden has no plan to secure the border. Americans are angry and frustrated. It's time for Biden to lay out details about how he will stop illegal immigrants coming across our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

AOC says she will turn Texas blue. Do you agree she can?

"We're gonna flip that state [Texas]. I know some of y'all roll your eyes, but then every year we start making little steps, right? We're going to flip that state, aren't we?" Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Read full story
579 comments
Texas State

Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?

“My message is this. If you're trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, or have agreed to begin a journey to America, do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there” President Joe Biden.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Dallas, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Dallas.

Read full story
3 comments

The philanthropist giving away millions in North Dakota

To kick off 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. People love to read positive and uplifting stories that may inspire them.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Whataburger brings back popular item- but only for a limited time

Two popular Texan food companies have combined once again to offer a treat for Texans. Burger chain Whataburger today announced the return of the Dr Pepper milkshake- but only for a limited time. The Dr Pepper shake is made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Abbott continues his war of words with Biden over the southern border

"As your Governor, I promise to protect everyone in our great state." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a video on social media today thanking the people he says are protecting the southern border in the absence of President Joe Biden. The message included thanks to the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas sheriffs, and all the law enforcement officers who serve and protect Texas.

Read full story
131 comments
Houston, TX

These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?

I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.

Read full story
7 comments
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fans

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from, and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised meI created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive." Damar Hamlin.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, TX

This Portland football star is giving away millions

There is a lot of negative news in the media, so to bring positivity to all in 2023, I have been writing a series of articles on people doing good for their community. Today I wanted to look at a man who was born and raised in Portland and has been very generous in his charitable donations.

Read full story
Texas State

Do you agree with Gov. Abbott sending migrants to the home of VP Harris?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to make global headlines and infuriate the Biden administration by busing migrants caught crossing illegally into Texas to northern cities. Over the last week, Abbott has sent several buses to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. On Christmas Eve, Gov. Abbott sent about 50 migrants to Kamala Harris' residence. Despite the temperature being in the teens, many migrants were inadequately dressed for the freezing conditions.

Read full story
11 comments
San Antonio, TX

These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

What happens to the migrants after they are bussed out of Texas?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent numerous buses of migrants to northern cities, including several over Christmas, to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. As the temperature dropped to the teens during the holiday period, many of the migrants were inadequately dressed for the freezing conditions.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.

Read full story
21 comments
Temple, TX

This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions

Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy