Texas National Guard continue to build a wall at southern border to deter migrants

"Texas National Guard are installing additional layers of razor wire in high-traffic areas for illegal crossings at the Texas-Mexico border. They’re working around the clock to secure the border in the federal government’s absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has posted photos of more barriers erected on the southern border to deter illegal migrant crossings. The images showed Texas National Guard members installing razor wire layers in high-traffic areas.

It is the latest step that Abbott is implementing to decrease the escalating number of migrants crossing into Texas- an issue on which he places the blame on President Joe Biden.

Two weeks ago, Abbott ordered the placing of shipping containers along a popular illegal entry point in Eagle Pass at the southern border to form a makeshift wall, a move which Abbott says is already bringing results.

"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

As we enter 2023, controlling immigration at the southern border will continue to be a significant issue facing Gov. Abbott.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Gov. Abbott has recommenced the construction of a border wall and added additional measures? Would you like to see the Biden Administration pay to fund this construction? Do you believe the Federal government should do more to prevent illegal migrant crossings?

