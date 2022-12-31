Check out the most read Texas news stories of 2022

Ash Jurberg

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most-read stories in Texas that I wrote this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles captured readers' attention the most.

Let's take a quick look back at the best of 2022.

The nine major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

Perhaps the biggest story for 2022 was the race for Texas Governor. While Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke ultimately lost, he raised more campaign funds than Greg Abbott. And readers were interested in who the people were supporting Beto.

Read the article here.

Texas college student finds a baby in the trash and wants to adopt him

Readers loved the uplifting story of Jimmy Amisial. Amisial, from Haiti, studied at Texas Independent Baptist Seminary and Schools in Livingston before enrolling at Texas State University in San Marcos. On New Years' Eve in 2017, when he was back in Haiti visiting friends, he saw a crowd of people huddled around a pile of garbage.

On top of the trash, covered in filth and ants, was a three-month-old baby boy. Amisial knew he had to help the boy, whom he named Emilio, and has been fighting to adopt him and become his father.

Read the article here.

Will Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?

A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.

Despite the majority of Texans wanting marijuana legalized, Abbott has yet to show any indication he will move to make this happen.

Read the article here.

Texas Homeowners Assistance is offering grants of $65,000. Are you eligible?

Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The program can offer grants to "cover past due mortgage payments, up to three months of future mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, homeowner/condo association fees, past due utility payments, and up to three months of prospective utility payments."

The program has paid out over $254 million to eligible Texans, and many readers were eager to see if they were eligible for a grant.

Read the article here.

Abbott says, "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally."

Earlier this month, a Texas State employee admitted to smuggling illegal immigrants into Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott commented on the case stating that he was "damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally." Abbott stated that he would seek a mandatory minimum of five years in prison for any person caught committing this crime.

Read the article here.

Your thoughts

Which articles did you like the most? What stories would you like to see more of in 2023? Has 2022 been a good year for Texas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Thanks for reading, and wishing all of you a happy and prosperous new year!

