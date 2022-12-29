These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

Photo by Adobe

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor.

This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.

For this list, however, I have turned to Yelp to gather the reviews of thousands of people. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio, according to Yelp users.

1. Pete's Takos

502 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio

In my Mexican restaurant review, I said that my favorite breakfast tacos were Pete's. Many other people seem to agree, as Pete's Takos takes out the number one breakfast taco in San Antonio on Yelp.

When I had guests in town in September, we ate breakfast here three days in a row- which is a good sign! I could have gone back for the fourth day, but I decided to show my Aussie mates a different restaurant instead!

2. Tia's Taco Hut

7214 Blanco Rd San Antonio

This small family-owned restaurant offers delicious (and cheap) breakfast tacos from 530am. Perfect for those early risers.

3. Lucy's Cafe

2517 W Ave San Antonio

This neighborhood cafe has two large dining areas and ranks as the third-best breakfast taco in San Antonio.

4. Little Taco Factory Mexican Restaurant

1510 McCullough Ave

This little restaurant down the street from San Antonio College is old school, and the tortillas are among the freshest I've tasted.

5. Tacos N Salsa

10222 Huebner Rd Ste 108 San Antonio

If you include Tacos in your restaurant name, you better serve delicious tacos. Thankfully Tacos N Salsa in the Medical Center area delivers on this front and rounds out the list of the top five breakfast tacos in San Antonio.

