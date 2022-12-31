Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this year

Photo by Adobe Library Image

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning Houston that I wrote this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on Houston.

Let's take a quick look back at the best of 2022.

Music legend Cher offers to pay for a lawyer for Houston woman attacked by a police dog

Cher came to the rescue of a Houston woman earlier this year.

A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher

The richest person in Houston is giving 95% of his wealth away

Richard Kinder is the wealthiest person in Houston. Kinder has signed the Giving Pledge and has committed to giving 95% of our wealth to charitable causes. Many Houston readers were blown away by the generosity and how Kinder is giving back to the Houston community.

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

The debate over who has the better burger- Whataburger or In-N-Out, continued when Californian burger company In-N-Out opened a fourth location in the Houston area on December 1. While many were happy another site was opened, some claimed that Whataburger was far superior.

Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP."

Houston teen Olivia Julianna was body shamed by Florida Rep Matt Gaetz in July but turned the negative comments Gaetz made into positive, raising millions of dollars for abortion access.

Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto

In late October, voters in Houston were surprised to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.

Your thoughts

Which articles did you like the most? What stories would you like to see more of in 2023?

Thanks for reading, and wishing all of you a happy and prosperous new year!