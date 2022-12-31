These were the most popular articles with Dallas readers in 2022

Photo by Adobe

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning Dallas that I wrote this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on Dallas.

Let's take a quick look back at the best of 2022.

Abbott is a no-show to a debate with Beto in Dallas

With the gubernatorial race in full swing, the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, criticized his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices.

While Beto showed up ready to take on questions from the public and the publishers of the Dallas Examiner, Gov. Abbott was a no-show.

Read the article here.

The 2 neighborhoods in Dallas are classified as "million-dollar cities."

In February, Zillow Research released a new report listing all the "million-dollar cities” in the United States. Two neighborhoods in Dallas made the list.

Read the article here.

Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation.

Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor.

Read the article here.

Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!

Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.

Read the article here.

The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions

Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. She continues to make multi-million dollar donations to organizations in Dallas.

Sometimes it is beneficial to read some positive and uplifting stories. Readers loved this positive story and hearing about the extraordinary work being done by Margot- the widow of Ross Perot.

Read the article here.

Your thoughts

Which articles did you like the most? What stories would you like to see more of in 2023?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Thanks for reading, and wishing all of you a happy and prosperous new year!