These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?

Photo by Adobe Image Library

It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?

In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.

Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Take a look through these top-rated restaurants, and let me know if you agree with the thousands of TripAdvisor reviews for Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth.

1. Velvet Tacos

2700 W 7th St, Fort Worth

Taking out the number one spot for a Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth is Velvet Tacos. It has an average 4.5-star rating from customers on Trip Advisor, and it also rates as the best restaurant in Fort Worth for quick bites.

What are your views on Velvet Tacos?

2. Joe T Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

2201 N Commerce St, Fort Worth

This is rated the second-best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth and also won a Traveler's Choice 2022 award. It seems people either really love or really hate this restaurant, with views divided. Still, it earns enough five-star reviews to take out second place.

3. Mi Cocina

509 Main St, Fort Worth

Mi Cocina has several locations across Dallas and Fort Worth, but the downtown location in Fort Worth seems to be the most highly rated on TripAdvisor.

4. Los Molcajetes Mexican Restaurant

4320 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth

Los Molcajetes may only be a small restaurant in a strip center, but its rave reviews make it a top choice on Trip Advisor.

5. Uncle Julio's Fine Mexican Food

5301 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

Uncle Julio's has been a Fort Worth institution for many years. Some reviewers believe it isn't as good as it once was, but it still remains in the top five Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth.

Do you agree with this list? Now it's your turn to leave your thoughts.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best Mexican restaurant in the Fort Worth area? Do you agree with this list? Where would you take friends from out of town for Mexican when visiting Fort Worth? Or do you prefer to go to Dallas for Mexican food?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.