Ted Cruz trolls President Biden for taking a vacation

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Enjoy St.Croix."

With those words, Texan Senator Ted Cruz seems to be trolling President Joe Biden for taking a vacation to St.Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The tweet from Senator Cruz went viral amassing over 2.6 million views in hours and attracting hundreds of comments. Many criticized Cruz for being hypocritical in attacking Biden for vacationing when Cruz famously went to Cancun in February 2021, as many Texans froze during Winter Storm Uri.

"It’s crazy but when you do your job, you can take a vacation. Now tell us again how was Cancun when thousands of your Texas constituents had no power and were freezing?" @tonyposnanski

"What precisely is a federal legislator going to do that requires physical presence? The most a Senator can do there is engage with agencies, which A- would likely have been remote in Feb 21 and B- would mostly be handled at a staff level Like Joe here, vacation & job can coexist" @danielp_reid

"You, of all people? Seriously?" @briantylercohen

But was it supposed to be a joke from Ted Cruz?

Was the controversial Texan senator trying to provoke the liberals on Twitter into a debate? Surely he knew the tweet would cause a stir and go viral.

