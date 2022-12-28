These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?

Photo by Adobe image Library

It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?

Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.

Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Take a look through these top-rated restaurants, and let me know if you agree with the thousands of TripAdvisor reviews for Mexican restaurants in Houston.

1. Xochi

1777 Walker St, Suite A, Houston

Taking out the number one spot for a Mexican restaurant in Houston is Xochi. It has an average 4.5-star rating from customers on Trip Advisor. It also won a Traveler's Choice 2022 award and is ranked the 10th-best overall restaurant in Houston.

2. Caracol

2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston

This is rated the second-best Mexican restaurant in Houston and also won a Traveler's Choice 2022 award. Reviews of Caracol consistently mention the quality of the tuna tacos.

3. Hugo's

1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Hugo's celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Chef Hugo Ortega says of his cuisine, "the food is as light and fresh as a seafood cocktail prepared by fishermen on the beach; as deep and complex as the moles of Oaxaca made with an astounding number of ingredients; and as earthy as the simplest handmade corn tortilla."

4. El Tiempo Cantina

Multiple locations across Houston

If you're in Texas- you got to have Tex-Mex, and this restaurant chain has won the best Tex-Mex restaurant and also the best margaritas in Houston. It also made the Houston Chronicle's best of the best list in 2022.

5. Lupe Tortilla's

318 Stafford St, Houston

Given the name, it is not surprising that many customer reviews rave about the quality of the tortillas at this restaurant.

