Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop

"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faces increased scrutiny over his strategy for dealing with migrants, he has taken to Twitter today to announce that migrant crossing over the southern border into Texas has plummeted.

Abbott linked to an article stating that since the Texas Army National Guard had set up concertina wire and portable fencing along the Rio Grande, the number of migrants had sharply decreased.

“The difference is vast. The 19th, the 20th, and the 21st, we had large groups of families and individuals who were wanting to come across. Now, it’s almost a ghost town out there.” 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle

It is believed that the combination of the fence and parked Humvees and soldiers patrolling the area with their semi-automatic rifles has acted as a deterrent.

Gov. Abbott has repeatedly urged Biden to act to secure the border and deter illegal immigration into Texas and the United States.

