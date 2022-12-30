San Antonio, TX

The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022

Ash Jurberg

Photo by

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning San Antonio this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on San Antonio.

Let's take a quick look back at the best of 2022.

San Antonio has its first million-dollar neighborhood

In January, history was made as San Antonio had its first million-dollar neighborhood. Hill Country Villages- a neighborhood located south of Loop 1604 and west of 281, about ten miles north of downtown San Antonio. The city had an average home price of $1,215,000 in December 2021, a big jump from the typical price in December 2020, which was $971,451.

Read the article here:

The sad demise of one-half of this former San Antonio power couple

Plenty of actors fall from grace, but few have plunged as far as former San Antonio resident Armie Hammer.

Hammer grew up in Dallas in a wealthy family- the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars taking roles in “The Social Network,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and Disney’s “Death on the Nile."

So when he married one of San Antonio's favorite people, Elizabeth Chambers, it seemed a match made in heaven. But after shocking allegations were made against Hammer, he fell from grace and fled the country.

Read the article here:

Police investigating San Antonio high school football team

In August, San Antonio sports radio host Mike Taylor reported that 21 Alamo Heights High School varsity football team members had been suspended for two games and given ten hours of community service for alleged hazing.

Read the article here:

Beto blames Abbott for Toyota shut down in San Antonio

Beto O'Rourke hit out at Texas Gov Greg Abbott over issues with the power grid following the decision by Toyota to shut down production in San Antonio at 2 pm each day in July.

Read the article here:

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst-value tourist attraction in Texas

Website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA compiled a report that looked at every state's worst-value tourist attraction. And the worst attraction in San Antonio was SeaWorld- which led to a flood of comments - both agreeing and disagreeing.

Read the article here:

San Antonio billionaire Charles Butt is giving away his fortune

This was the most popular San Antonio article of 2022 that I wrote.

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt pledged to give his fortune away, and this article listed many of the great causes and organizations that Butt had donated to. This article certainly brought a smile to the face of many readers.

Your thoughts

Which articles did you like the most? What stories would you like to see more of in 2023?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Thanks for reading, and wishing all of you a happy and prosperous new year!

