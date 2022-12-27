Abbott team calls the White House "a bunch of hypocrites"

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night." Renae Eze, spokesperson for Texas Gov. Abbott

The war of words between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden continues this week as spokespeople for both administrations lash out at each other.

On Christmas Eve, Gov. Abbott sent about 50 migrants to Kamala Harris' residence. Despite the temperature being in the teens, many migrants were inadequately dressed for the freezing conditions, and there was a national outcry at the treatment of these people.

The White House called it a political stunt by Gov. Abbott.

"Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities. This was a cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt. As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone — Republican or Democrat alike — on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger" White House representative, Abdullah Hasan

Today a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott responded to criticism from the White House.

"Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border—something they continue failing to do." Renae Eze, spokesperson for Texas Gov. Abbott

With increased scrutiny over border security and accusations from both sides, it appears that the southern border will be one of the most significant political issues in 2023.

