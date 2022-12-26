These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

Photo by Adobe

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree.

Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Take a look through these top-rated restaurants, and let me know if you agree.

1. Velvet Tacos

3012 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

Taking out the number one spot for a Mexican restaurant in Dallas is Velvet Tacos. It has an average 4.5-star rating from customers on Trip Advisor. It also won a Traveler's Choice 2022 award, so we had to check this out. Thankfully the tacos lived up to their reputation!

2.Meso Maya Comida y Copas

1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas

This is rated the second-best Mexican restaurant in Dallas and also won a Traveler's Choice 2022 award.

3. Pepe's & Mito's Mexican Cafe

2911 Elm St, Dallas

4. Mia's Tex Mex

4322 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

If you're in Texas- you got to have Tex-Mex, and this is one of the best Tex-Mex in Dallas.

5. E Bar Tex-Mex

1901 North Haskell Avenue #120

I've seen a few polls and articles that have listed this restaurant as the best in Dallas. While TripAdvisor reviewers disagree, it still makes the top five.

