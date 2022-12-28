Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causes

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXxwx_0juzqnw800
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Today I wanted to write about Dallas Cowboys football star Dak Prescott. Prescott is not only great on the field but also doing great things off the field.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Dallas Cowboys star

Rayne Dakota Prescott was born in Louisiana in 1993 and played college football at Mississippi State. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and became the starting quarterback in his rookie season after Tony Romo was injured in the preseason.

Prescott signed a four-year contract extension with the Cowboys last year for $160 million. The deal included a $66 million signing bonus, the highest in NFL history.

While Prescott is well known for his football endeavors, it is worth highlighting the good he does off the field through his charity and philanthropic work.

Philanthropy

In 2013, Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer, inspiring him to create The Faith Fight Finish Foundation by Dak Prescott.

This foundation "focuses on three main initiatives: cancer research, mental health & suicide prevention, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

“Losing my mom and watching her fight motivated me. As much as I can raise awareness and educate people on how to get ahead of cancer, showing how to make your adversity your inspiration is probably the most significant goal.It’s about how to face adversity and use it to make you a better person, to think positively and take the better path because of it.”  Dak Prescott

Tragedy hit Prescott again in 2020 when he lost his brother to suicide. Mental health is a cause close to Prescott's heart, and he works with several mental health non-profit organizations. Prescott also has a range of merchandise for sale, with these proceeds going to non-profits.

Outside of the fundraising and charity work he does with his foundation, Prescott also donates to other organizations.

In May 2020, Dak Prescott pledged $1 million toward improving police training in the wake of the death of George Floyd. And when Dallas residents suffered through the winter freeze in February 2021, Prescott stepped in to help. Along with actor Matthew McConaughey, Prescott donated 1,000 meals to homeless people staying at the Dallas Convention Center.

This year Dak teamed up with The Birthday Party Project to host a surprise Christmas party for the foster kids residing at Promise House in Dallas.  Dak helped serve food and gifted Faith Fight Finish shirts, Beats headsets, and Dallas Cowboys gear.

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys nominated Prescott for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for his significant impact on the community through his philanthropy.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the charity work being done by Prescott? What other organizations in Dallas would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Dallas

