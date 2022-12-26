Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.

On Christmas Eve, Gov. Abbott sent about 50 migrants to Kamala Harris' residence. Despite the temperature being in the teens, many of the migrants were inadequately dressed for the freezing conditions.

Thankfully for the migrants, the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network were on hand to assist them with blankets and supplies.

“The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April, ” Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms,” Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network volunteer Amy Fischer

It is the fourth time that Harris has had buses of migrants sent to her house. VP Harris has previously accused Abbott of using migrants for "gamesmanship."

“They’ve fled great harm, and they are coming here [to the United States] seeking refuge. And talk about political theater — I mean, playing games with people's lives. … You know, there were mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses.” Vice President Kamala Harris

Your thoughts

Do you agree with bussing migrants from Texas to northern states? Is it fair to these people to be treated like this? Do you believe Abbott is using migrants as a political stunt? Or does the blame fall on President Biden's failure to act?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.