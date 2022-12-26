The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Today I wanted to write about the richest person living in Bloomington- Carl Cook. Cook has been generous in spending millions on worthy organizations in Bloomington.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The wealthiest person in Bloomington

Carl Cook can thank his father, Bill, for his vast fortune.

Bill Cook founded the Cook Group- a privately held company based in Bloomington that manufactures medical devices. Together with his wife Gayle, they started the company in their small Bloomington apartment in 1963. The Cooks invested $1,500 into a soldering iron, a blowtorch, and plastic tubing and started making catheters, needles, and wire guides from the spare room in their Bloomington apartment.

The business, Cook Group, has since grown to over 16,000 products sold in 135 countries. It has revenue of over $2.5 billion and employs over 12,000 people, with over 3000 in Bloomington. When Bill passed away in 2011, Carl took over as CEO of Cook Group.

In addition to medical supplies, the Cook Group owns CFC Properties, a property development company. Their properties in Bloomington include the Fountain Square Mall and Grant Street Inn.

Thanks to these business ventures, Cook is the wealthiest person in Bloomington, with a net worth of $10 billion. And just like his father, Carl is a philanthropist.

Philanthropy

Both Bill and Carl Cook have donated significantly to organizations in Indiana.

Although Bill never attended Indiana University, he was a big donor to them. The Cooks donated over $45 million to the university while Bill was alive.

And Carl has continued the philanthropy of the Cook family since his dad's passing.

Carl has a love for historic restoration. Together with Bill, he provided $10 million to finance the restoration of the Old Centrum at 12th Street and Central Avenue on the Near Northside. They provided a $7-million pledge to restore the former Central Avenue Methodist Church in Indianapolis, now known as the Indiana Landmarks Center.

The Cooks have also restored the Tivoli Theater in Spencer, Indiana, and supported an expansion of Ivy Tech’s Connie and Steve Ferguson Academic Building and the Lions Club office building in Newport.

The Cooks also spent $500 million to fully restore the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, both early 20th-century edifices that were in ruins. This helped to create jobs and bring tourists to the small town of French Lick in Indiana.

Together they have saved at least 57 historic structures in Indiana, including many in downtown Bloomington.

For Carl’s personal philanthropy, he was presented with the Presidents Circle Laurel Pin at the Fellow level from Indiana University in 2018.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the philanthropic work being done by Cook? What organizations in Bloomington would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.